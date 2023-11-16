Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA] Is Currently -2.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: KTRA] slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.35 at the close of the session, down -2.90%. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Kintara Therapeutics Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) (“Kintara” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2023 and provided a corporate update.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc stock is now -94.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KTRA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.4061 and lowest of $0.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.50, which means current price is +9.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 278.07K shares, KTRA reached a trading volume of 5484848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTRA shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

How has KTRA stock performed recently?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.73. With this latest performance, KTRA shares dropped by -90.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.07 for Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.1199, while it was recorded at 0.3717 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7682 for the last 200 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for KTRA is now -236.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -233.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -233.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -147.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA] managed to generate an average of -$861,706 per employee.Kintara Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.23 and a Current Ratio set at 0.23.

Insider trade positions for Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]

The top three institutional holders of KTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KTRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KTRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.