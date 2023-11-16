KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MRVI] gained 0.39% or 0.02 points to close at $5.19 with a heavy trading volume of 3883316 shares. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Maravai LifeSciences Announces November 2023 Investor Conference Schedule.

On November 14, 2023, at 10:55 a.m. EST, Trey Martin, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Kevin Herde, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel Healthcare Conference, 2023, being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, in New York City, NY.

It opened the trading session at $5.23, the shares rose to $5.5475 and dropped to $5.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MRVI points out that the company has recorded -59.52% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, MRVI reached to a volume of 3883316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVI shares is $9.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.33.

Trading performance analysis for MRVI stock

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.43. With this latest performance, MRVI shares dropped by -31.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.23 for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.15, while it was recorded at 5.03 for the last single week of trading, and 11.89 for the last 200 days.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.33 and a Gross Margin at +80.55. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.94.

Return on Total Capital for MRVI is now 46.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.89. Additionally, MRVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI] managed to generate an average of $360,992 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.33 and a Current Ratio set at 8.96.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI]

The top three institutional holders of MRVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MRVI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MRVI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.