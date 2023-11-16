Jaguar Global Growth Corp I [JGGC] Is Currently -76.02 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Jaguar Global Growth Corp I [NASDAQ: JGGC] plunged by -$5.39 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.64 during the day while it closed the day at $1.70. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM that Jaguar Global and GLAAM/Captivision Announce Closing of Business Combination.

Captivision to Begin Trading on November 16 on the Nasdaq Under New Ticker Symbol “CAPT”.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Jaguar Global Growth Corp I stock has also loss -79.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JGGC stock has declined by -84.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -83.79% and lost -83.37% year-on date.

The market cap for JGGC stock reached $52.14 million, with 23.00 million shares outstanding and 22.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 175.57K shares, JGGC reached a trading volume of 3145068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jaguar Global Growth Corp I [JGGC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Global Growth Corp I is set at 2.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

JGGC stock trade performance evaluation

Jaguar Global Growth Corp I [JGGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -79.95. With this latest performance, JGGC shares dropped by -69.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JGGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.94 for Jaguar Global Growth Corp I [JGGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.13, while it was recorded at 6.78 for the last single week of trading, and 9.66 for the last 200 days.

Jaguar Global Growth Corp I [JGGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jaguar Global Growth Corp I [JGGC] managed to generate an average of $1,871,733 per employee.Jaguar Global Growth Corp I’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.16 and a Current Ratio set at 0.16.

Jaguar Global Growth Corp I [JGGC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JGGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JGGC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JGGC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.