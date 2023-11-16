HSBC Securities slashes price target on Expedia Group Inc [EXPE] – find out why.

Expedia Group Inc [NASDAQ: EXPE] price surged by 6.28 percent to reach at $7.7. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 9:45 AM that How Will Cleveland Found His Dream Job Driving Inclusive Travel With Analytics at Expedia Group.

A sum of 5688487 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.28M shares. Expedia Group Inc shares reached a high of $134.37 and dropped to a low of $124.52 until finishing in the latest session at $130.33.

The one-year EXPE stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.35. The average equity rating for EXPE stock is currently 2.27, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Expedia Group Inc [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $128.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc is set at 4.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 46.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 9.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

EXPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Expedia Group Inc [EXPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.81. With this latest performance, EXPE shares gained by 28.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.64 for Expedia Group Inc [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.86, while it was recorded at 120.76 for the last single week of trading, and 104.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Expedia Group Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.99 and a Gross Margin at +79.01. Expedia Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.02.

Return on Total Capital for EXPE is now 10.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expedia Group Inc [EXPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 286.99. Additionally, EXPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 286.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expedia Group Inc [EXPE] managed to generate an average of $21,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Expedia Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

EXPE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc go to 24.70%.

Expedia Group Inc [EXPE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EXPE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.