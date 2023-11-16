Guggenheim slashes price target on Dynatrace Inc [DT] – find out why.

Dynatrace Inc [NYSE: DT] closed the trading session at $50.96 on 11/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $50.555, while the highest price level was $51.605. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 8:37 AM that Dynatrace Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders.

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of common stock by certain selling stockholders of Dynatrace. In addition, such selling stockholders have granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on November 17, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

BofA Securities is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.05 percent and weekly performance of 3.26 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, DT reached to a volume of 6755137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dynatrace Inc [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $56.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 45.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.19.

DT stock trade performance evaluation

Dynatrace Inc [DT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.26. With this latest performance, DT shares gained by 4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.09 for Dynatrace Inc [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.30, while it was recorded at 50.95 for the last single week of trading, and 46.65 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc [DT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.02 and a Gross Margin at +78.49. Dynatrace Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.32.

Return on Total Capital for DT is now 5.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynatrace Inc [DT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.68. Additionally, DT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynatrace Inc [DT] managed to generate an average of $25,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Dynatrace Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dynatrace Inc [DT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc go to 12.30%.

Dynatrace Inc [DT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.