Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS] is -62.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gossamer Bio Inc [NASDAQ: GOSS] gained 30.21% on the last trading session, reaching $0.81 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 7:31 AM that Gossamer Bio Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

– Phase 3 PROSERA Site Activations Proceeding Ahead of Schedule; First Dosing Expected in 4Q23 -.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

– Additional Data from TORREY Open-Label Extension Expected in 4Q23 -.

Gossamer Bio Inc represents 225.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $182.74 million with the latest information. GOSS stock price has been found in the range of $0.6587 to $0.8289.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, GOSS reached a trading volume of 4958877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOSS shares is $5.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Gossamer Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gossamer Bio Inc is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

Trading performance analysis for GOSS stock

Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.25. With this latest performance, GOSS shares gained by 26.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.62 for Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6952, while it was recorded at 0.6274 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2176 for the last 200 days.

Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for GOSS is now -80.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -343.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,869.16. Additionally, GOSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,748.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS] managed to generate an average of -$1,288,640 per employee.Gossamer Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.07 and a Current Ratio set at 8.07.

Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gossamer Bio Inc go to 5.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS]

The top three institutional holders of GOSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GOSS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GOSS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.