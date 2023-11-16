Global E Online Ltd [GLBE] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $50

Global E Online Ltd [NASDAQ: GLBE] closed the trading session at $28.75 on 11/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.3008, while the highest price level was $30.40. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Global-e Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

“The results of the third quarter of 2023 once again demonstrate the robustness of our business model, as evident from the top-line growth, improved profitability and our healthy pipeline,” said Amir Schlachet, Founder and CEO of Global-e. “We are excited about Shopify Markets Pro going into general availability in the US and remain focused on executing across all our strategic vectors, as we continue to capture the immense greenfield opportunity ahead of us.”.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 39.29 percent and weekly performance of -22.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, GLBE reached to a volume of 12061840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Global E Online Ltd [GLBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLBE shares is $46.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLBE stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Global E Online Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global E Online Ltd is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLBE in the course of the last twelve months was 110.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.08.

GLBE stock trade performance evaluation

Global E Online Ltd [GLBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.46. With this latest performance, GLBE shares dropped by -20.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.08 for Global E Online Ltd [GLBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.81, while it was recorded at 35.22 for the last single week of trading, and 34.86 for the last 200 days.

Global E Online Ltd [GLBE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global E Online Ltd [GLBE] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.23 and a Gross Margin at +34.25. Global E Online Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.77.

Return on Total Capital for GLBE is now -20.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Global E Online Ltd [GLBE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.14. Additionally, GLBE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Global E Online Ltd [GLBE] managed to generate an average of -$254,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Global E Online Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.08 and a Current Ratio set at 2.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Global E Online Ltd [GLBE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global E Online Ltd go to 23.20%.

Global E Online Ltd [GLBE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GLBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GLBE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GLBE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.