For iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ], Analyst sees a rise to $5.12. What next?

iQIYI Inc ADR [NASDAQ: IQ] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.03 during the day while it closed the day at $4.98. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 8:48 PM that Two iQIYI-presented films triumphed at the 36th China Golden Rooster Awards.

iQIYI shares its embracing of multi-line distribution at the event.

iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced that two iQIYI-presented films, Off the Stage, and Kong and Jigme, were honored at the 36th Golden Rooster Awards held on November 4th in Xiamen, Fujian province. Off the Stage received the award for Best Actress, while Kong and Jigme was awarded the Best Small and Medium Budget Film. iQIYI also expressed its support for the emerging multi-line film distribution model in China at a forum affiliated with the awards ceremony.

iQIYI Inc ADR stock has also gained 0.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IQ stock has declined by -9.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.37% and lost -6.04% year-on date.

The market cap for IQ stock reached $2.60 billion, with 522.25 million shares outstanding and 521.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.53M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 8783355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $7.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc ADR is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

IQ stock trade performance evaluation

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, IQ shares gained by 4.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.51 for iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.74, while it was recorded at 4.90 for the last single week of trading, and 5.70 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.53 and a Gross Margin at +23.03. iQIYI Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.47.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 407.26. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 162.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] managed to generate an average of -$2,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.iQIYI Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.58.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc ADR go to -1.10%.

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]: Institutional Ownership

