For Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY], Analyst sees a rise to $85. What next?

Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.61% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.73%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Best Buy’s Black Friday Sale Begins Nov. 17.

Best Buy's Black Friday Sale Begins Nov. 17.

Over the last 12 months, BBY stock dropped by -7.24%. The one-year Best Buy Co. Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.79. The average equity rating for BBY stock is currently 2.76, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.99 billion, with 218.10 million shares outstanding and 193.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, BBY stock reached a trading volume of 5404868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBY shares is $77.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Best Buy Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Best Buy Co. Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBY in the course of the last twelve months was 8.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.31.

BBY Stock Performance Analysis:

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.73. With this latest performance, BBY shares dropped by -3.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.98 for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.75, while it was recorded at 65.24 for the last single week of trading, and 75.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Best Buy Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.17 and a Gross Margin at +21.22. Best Buy Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.06.

Return on Total Capital for BBY is now 28.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.33. Additionally, BBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] managed to generate an average of $15,767 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.78.Best Buy Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.31 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

BBY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Best Buy Co. Inc. go to 3.40%.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BBY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BBY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.