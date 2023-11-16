For AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

AST SpaceMobile Inc [NASDAQ: ASTS] surged by $0.89 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.9399 during the day while it closed the day at $4.66. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM that AST SpaceMobile Provides Third Quarter 2023 Business Update.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones, is providing its business update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

“The manufacturing of our first five commercial satellites is at full speed at our Texas facilities, and we are looking forward to our expected launch in Q1 2024 as we target initial commercial service for both mobile network operators and governmental entities starting in 2024,” said Abel Avellan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AST SpaceMobile. “In the third quarter, AST SpaceMobile announced another historic achievement and the capstone of our BlueWalker 3 testing program – the first-ever space-based 5G cellular broadband connection directly to an everyday smartphone. I am grateful for the dedication of our team and support of our network partners who have helped us reach multiple groundbreaking milestones this year.”.

AST SpaceMobile Inc stock has also gained 13.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ASTS stock has inclined by 19.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.41% and lost -3.32% year-on date.

The market cap for ASTS stock reached $416.93 million, with 89.47 million shares outstanding and 78.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, ASTS reached a trading volume of 8139545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASTS shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AST SpaceMobile Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AST SpaceMobile Inc is set at 0.36 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

ASTS stock trade performance evaluation

AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.94. With this latest performance, ASTS shares gained by 40.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.51 for AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.64, while it was recorded at 4.17 for the last single week of trading, and 4.74 for the last 200 days.

AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1054.35 and a Gross Margin at -374.77. AST SpaceMobile Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -228.86.

Return on Total Capital for ASTS is now -39.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.38. Additionally, ASTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS] managed to generate an average of -$92,515 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.AST SpaceMobile Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.06 and a Current Ratio set at 6.06.

AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ASTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ASTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ASTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.