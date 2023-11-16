For Advance Auto Parts Inc [AAP], Analyst sees a rise to $55. What next?

Advance Auto Parts Inc [NYSE: AAP] plunged by -$2.73 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $60.79 during the day while it closed the day at $55.67. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 6:42 AM that Advance Auto Parts Appoints Ryan Grimsland as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers, today announced that it has appointed Ryan Grimsland as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective November 27, 2023. Tony Iskander, who has served as interim chief financial officer since August 2023 will continue in his role as senior vice president, finance and treasurer.

“I am excited to welcome Ryan to the Advance family and look forward to partnering with him as we begin a new chapter in the company’s 90-year history,” said Shane O’Kelly, president and CEO. “Following a robust search, we are confident that Ryan’s deep finance, retail, strategy development and transformation experience will be invaluable as we execute on our comprehensive business review and work to realize Advance’s full potential. We thank Tony for his dedication and outstanding contributions while serving in the interim role. As we look ahead, our entire team is focused on building on the progress we are already making to reposition the company for long-term success and value creation.”.

Advance Auto Parts Inc stock has also loss -3.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AAP stock has declined by -19.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -54.41% and lost -62.14% year-on date.

The market cap for AAP stock reached $3.31 billion, with 59.26 million shares outstanding and 58.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, AAP reached a trading volume of 8441834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advance Auto Parts Inc [AAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAP shares is $65.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAP stock is a recommendation set at 3.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Advance Auto Parts Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advance Auto Parts Inc is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.34.

AAP stock trade performance evaluation

Advance Auto Parts Inc [AAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.42. With this latest performance, AAP shares gained by 1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.05 for Advance Auto Parts Inc [AAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.97, while it was recorded at 56.46 for the last single week of trading, and 90.13 for the last 200 days.

Advance Auto Parts Inc [AAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advance Auto Parts Inc [AAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.76 and a Gross Margin at +44.26. Advance Auto Parts Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.50.

Return on Total Capital for AAP is now 11.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advance Auto Parts Inc [AAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.82. Additionally, AAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advance Auto Parts Inc [AAP] managed to generate an average of $7,491 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Advance Auto Parts Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Advance Auto Parts Inc [AAP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advance Auto Parts Inc go to -5.10%.

Advance Auto Parts Inc [AAP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AAP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AAP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.