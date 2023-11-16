Femasys Inc [FEMY] Revenue clocked in at $1.09 million, up 12.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Femasys Inc [NASDAQ: FEMY] price surged by 8.60 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM that PharmaCyte Biotech Acquires $5 Million Stake in Emerging Women’s Health Innovator Femasys, Inc.

New investment marks expansion of corporate strategy to utilize significant cash position to create additional shareholder value.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMCB) (“PharmaCyte” or the “Company”) announces it has made a $5 million investment in Femasys, Inc. (Nasdaq:FEMY) (“Femasys”), a biomedical company focused on meeting significant unmet needs for women worldwide. Femasys offers a broad portfolio of in-office, accessible solutions, including a lead late-stage product candidate and innovative therapeutic and diagnostic products. This is the Company’s first investment in externally developed technology, which it believes will provide significant additional shareholder value and serve as a prudent use for its approximately $74.6 million cash position as of July 31, 2023, which was previously reported in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on September 18, 2023. As part of the agreement, PharmaCyte’s interim CEO Josh Silverman will join the Femasys’ Board of Directors.

A sum of 4509777 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.98M shares. Femasys Inc shares reached a high of $1.25 and dropped to a low of $0.9899 until finishing in the latest session at $1.01.

The one-year FEMY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.46. The average equity rating for FEMY stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Femasys Inc [FEMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FEMY shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FEMY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Femasys Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for FEMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

FEMY Stock Performance Analysis:

Femasys Inc [FEMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.71. With this latest performance, FEMY shares dropped by -28.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FEMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.23 for Femasys Inc [FEMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2275, while it was recorded at 1.0820 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9078 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Femasys Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Femasys Inc [FEMY] shares currently have an operating margin of -961.71 and a Gross Margin at -10.35. Femasys Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -944.62.

Return on Total Capital for FEMY is now -53.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Femasys Inc [FEMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.57. Additionally, FEMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Femasys Inc [FEMY] managed to generate an average of -$335,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Femasys Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.68.

Femasys Inc [FEMY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FEMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FEMY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FEMY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.