Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE] fell -75.42% so far this year. What now?

Fate Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: FATE] gained 7.36% on the last trading session, reaching $2.48 price per share at the time. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Fate Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Updates.

Phase 1 Study Open for Enrollment of FT522 ADR-armed, CD19-targeted CAR NK Cell Program for B-cell Lymphoma; Dose Escalation Designed to Assess 3-dose Treatment Schedule with and without Conditioning Chemotherapy.

IND Application Cleared by FDA for FT825/ONO-8250 CAR T-cell Program for Solid Tumors; Incorporates Seven Synthetic Controls including Novel Cancer-specific CAR Targeting HER2.

Fate Therapeutics Inc represents 97.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $244.53 million with the latest information. FATE stock price has been found in the range of $2.2814 to $2.605.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, FATE reached a trading volume of 3490563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FATE shares is $6.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FATE stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Fate Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fate Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for FATE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55.

Trading performance analysis for FATE stock

Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.44. With this latest performance, FATE shares gained by 22.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FATE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.65 for Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.08, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 4.32 for the last 200 days.

Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE] shares currently have an operating margin of -320.23 and a Gross Margin at +85.71. Fate Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -292.55.

Return on Total Capital for FATE is now -44.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.59. Additionally, FATE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE] managed to generate an average of -$511,290 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Fate Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.81 and a Current Ratio set at 8.81.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE]

The top three institutional holders of FATE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.