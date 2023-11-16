EVgo Inc [EVGO] moved up 5.75: Why It’s Important

EVgo Inc [NASDAQ: EVGO] closed the trading session at $3.31 on 11/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.185, while the highest price level was $3.37. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM that EVgo Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Revenue grew to $35.1 million in the third quarter, representing an increase of 234% year-over-year.

Network throughput reached a record 37 gigawatt-hours (“GWh”) in the third quarter, an increase of 208% year-over-year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.95 percent and weekly performance of 22.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, EVGO reached to a volume of 5132796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EVgo Inc [EVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $6.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for EVgo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48.

EVgo Inc [EVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.14. With this latest performance, EVGO shares gained by 6.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.98 for EVgo Inc [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.02, while it was recorded at 2.88 for the last single week of trading, and 4.61 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVgo Inc [EVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -273.88 and a Gross Margin at -41.75. EVgo Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EVgo Inc [EVGO] managed to generate an average of -$94,441 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.EVgo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.02 and a Current Ratio set at 3.02.

EVgo Inc [EVGO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EVGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EVGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.