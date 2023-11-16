Evercore ISI lifts Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cardinal Health, Inc. [NYSE: CAH] slipped around -1.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $101.80 at the close of the session, down -1.07%. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend.

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.5006 per share out of the Company’s capital surplus. The dividend will be payable on January 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2024.

About Cardinal HealthCardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With more than 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

Cardinal Health, Inc. stock is now 32.43% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CAH Stock saw the intraday high of $103.47 and lowest of $100.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 105.50, which means current price is +48.55% above from all time high which was touched on 11/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, CAH reached a trading volume of 3691475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $105.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Cardinal Health, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health, Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 8.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has CAH stock performed recently?

Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.46. With this latest performance, CAH shares gained by 9.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.85 for Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.51, while it was recorded at 103.31 for the last single week of trading, and 85.99 for the last 200 days.

Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.86 and a Gross Margin at +3.22. Cardinal Health, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.13.

Return on Total Capital for CAH is now 47.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.93. Additionally, CAH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 222.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH] managed to generate an average of $5,438 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.70.Cardinal Health, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

Earnings analysis for Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health, Inc. go to 17.32%.

Insider trade positions for Cardinal Health, Inc. [CAH]

The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CAH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CAH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.