EQT Corp [EQT] is 22.17% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

EQT Corp [NYSE: EQT] closed the trading session at $41.33 on 11/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.84, while the highest price level was $41.72. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM that EQT Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.17 percent and weekly performance of 3.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.95M shares, EQT reached to a volume of 5854108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EQT Corp [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $48.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for EQT Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corp is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.59.

EQT stock trade performance evaluation

EQT Corp [EQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.61. With this latest performance, EQT shares dropped by -6.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.92 for EQT Corp [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.65, while it was recorded at 39.91 for the last single week of trading, and 37.52 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corp [EQT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corp [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +63.78 and a Gross Margin at +66.33. EQT Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.59.

Return on Total Capital for EQT is now 47.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQT Corp [EQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.58. Additionally, EQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQT Corp [EQT] managed to generate an average of $2,380,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.EQT Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.59.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EQT Corp [EQT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corp go to 27.00%.

EQT Corp [EQT]: Institutional Ownership

