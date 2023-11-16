Dow Inc [DOW] Revenue clocked in at $45.86 billion, up 1.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Dow Inc [NYSE: DOW] price surged by 3.68 percent to reach at $1.81. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 10:45 AM that Advancing Sustainable Solutions at Dow.

DOW

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

A sum of 4786652 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.99M shares. Dow Inc shares reached a high of $51.49 and dropped to a low of $49.93 until finishing in the latest session at $51.05.

The one-year DOW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.27. The average equity rating for DOW stock is currently 2.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dow Inc [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $55.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Dow Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 10.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.18.

DOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Dow Inc [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.19. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 1.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.63 for Dow Inc [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.62, while it was recorded at 49.29 for the last single week of trading, and 53.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dow Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.37 and a Gross Margin at +13.81. Dow Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.01.

Return on Total Capital for DOW is now 14.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dow Inc [DOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.64. Additionally, DOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dow Inc [DOW] managed to generate an average of $120,582 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Dow Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.79.

DOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc go to -10.72%.

Dow Inc [DOW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.