Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] Stock trading around $204.29 per share: What’s Next?

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CRWD] slipped around -3.68 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $204.29 at the close of the session, down -1.77%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 9:11 AM that CrowdStrike Revolutionizes Cybersecurity for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) with New Falcon Go Release.

CrowdStrike creates cybersecurity’s “easy button,” replacing the ineffective antivirus products that leave SMBs vulnerable to ransomware and breaches.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced a new, game-changing release of CrowdStrike Falcon® Go, delivering the cybersecurity protection that small and medium businesses need to stop ransomware attacks and prevent data breaches. With a few simple clicks, SMBs can quickly and easily deploy industry-leading protection to stop the modern cyberattacks that ineffective antivirus products miss. By bringing AI-powered cybersecurity to organizations of all sizes, CrowdStrike is setting the new standard in SMB cybersecurity.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc stock is now 94.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRWD Stock saw the intraday high of $210.09 and lowest of $202.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 209.07, which means current price is +121.45% above from all time high which was touched on 11/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, CRWD reached a trading volume of 3653302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $199.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc is set at 6.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 60.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.73.

How has CRWD stock performed recently?

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.40. With this latest performance, CRWD shares gained by 9.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.08 for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 177.31, while it was recorded at 200.06 for the last single week of trading, and 148.15 for the last 200 days.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.36 and a Gross Margin at +73.06. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.18.

Return on Total Capital for CRWD is now -9.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.54. Additionally, CRWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] managed to generate an average of -$25,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Crowdstrike Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.73 and a Current Ratio set at 1.73.

Earnings analysis for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc go to 40.41%.

Insider trade positions for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]

The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CRWD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.