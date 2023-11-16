Crescent Energy Co. [CRGY] stock Initiated by Stephens analyst, price target now $17

Crescent Energy Co. [NYSE: CRGY] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $11.82 during the day while it closed the day at $11.50. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 4:20 PM that Crescent Energy Reports Record Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Added Scale at Attractive Value with Closing and Integration of $850 Million of Accretive Acquisitions.

Capital Efficiencies Improving Well Costs, Accelerating Activity and Increasing Cash Flow.

Crescent Energy Co. stock has also gained 8.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRGY stock has declined by -15.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.97% and lost -4.09% year-on date.

The market cap for CRGY stock reached $1.02 billion, with 88.61 million shares outstanding and 78.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 912.81K shares, CRGY reached a trading volume of 842451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crescent Energy Co. [CRGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRGY shares is $16.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRGY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Crescent Energy Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Energy Co. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRGY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.03.

CRGY stock trade performance evaluation

Crescent Energy Co. [CRGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.39. With this latest performance, CRGY shares dropped by -5.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.16 for Crescent Energy Co. [CRGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.95, while it was recorded at 10.89 for the last single week of trading, and 11.48 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Energy Co. [CRGY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crescent Energy Co. [CRGY] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.53 and a Gross Margin at +49.31. Crescent Energy Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.16.

Return on Total Capital for CRGY is now 33.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crescent Energy Co. [CRGY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.37. Additionally, CRGY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crescent Energy Co. [CRGY] managed to generate an average of $111,120 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Crescent Energy Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 1.03.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Crescent Energy Co. [CRGY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crescent Energy Co. go to -4.60%.

Crescent Energy Co. [CRGY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CRGY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CRGY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CRGY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.