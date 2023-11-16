CorMedix Inc [CRMD] fell -21.09% so far this year. What now?

CorMedix Inc [NASDAQ: CRMD] traded at a high on 11/15/23, posting a 6.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.33. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 12:57 PM that CorMedix Inc. Announces FDA Approval of DefenCath® to Reduce the Incidence of Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections in Adult Hemodialysis Patients.

– First and only FDA-approved antimicrobial catheter lock solution in the U.S.

– Company expects DefenCath to be available in Q1 2024 in the inpatient setting.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13827398 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CorMedix Inc stands at 22.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.29%.

The market cap for CRMD stock reached $182.52 million, with 54.81 million shares outstanding and 54.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 507.33K shares, CRMD reached a trading volume of 13827398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CorMedix Inc [CRMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRMD shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for CorMedix Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CorMedix Inc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6083.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

How has CRMD stock performed recently?

CorMedix Inc [CRMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.74. With this latest performance, CRMD shares dropped by -2.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.25 for CorMedix Inc [CRMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.47, while it was recorded at 3.16 for the last single week of trading, and 4.16 for the last 200 days.

CorMedix Inc [CRMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CorMedix Inc [CRMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -46819.91 and a Gross Margin at -225.30. CorMedix Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45409.90.

Return on Total Capital for CRMD is now -51.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CorMedix Inc [CRMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.46. Additionally, CRMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CorMedix Inc [CRMD] managed to generate an average of -$724,432 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.CorMedix Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.61 and a Current Ratio set at 11.61.

Insider trade positions for CorMedix Inc [CRMD]

