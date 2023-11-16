CISO Global Inc [CISO] Stock trading around $0.16 per share: What’s Next?

CISO Global Inc [NASDAQ: CISO] closed the trading session at $0.16 on 11/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.0911, while the highest price level was $0.2245. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 12:01 PM that CISO Global Participates in Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview.

“AI is one of the defining technologies of our time and has the potential to drive meaningful, step-change progress in cybersecurity,” said Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security Business Development. “Security is a team sport, and we are pleased to work alongside our Security Copilot partner ecosystem to deliver customers solutions that enhance cyber defenses and make the promise of AI real.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -93.73 percent and weekly performance of 46.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, CISO reached to a volume of 114068053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CISO Global Inc [CISO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CISO shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CISO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for CISO Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CISO Global Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CISO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CISO stock trade performance evaluation

CISO Global Inc [CISO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.79. With this latest performance, CISO shares gained by 31.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CISO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.33 for CISO Global Inc [CISO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1313, while it was recorded at 0.1165 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2879 for the last 200 days.

CISO Global Inc [CISO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CISO Global Inc [CISO] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.19 and a Gross Margin at +5.85. CISO Global Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.56.

Return on Total Capital for CISO is now -53.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CISO Global Inc [CISO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.40. Additionally, CISO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CISO Global Inc [CISO] managed to generate an average of -$75,223 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.CISO Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.37 and a Current Ratio set at 0.37.

CISO Global Inc [CISO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CISO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CISO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CISO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.