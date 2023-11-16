Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] is -50.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] jumped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.22 at the close of the session, up 6.28%. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 6:56 PM that Cenntro Electric Group Announces Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

Q3 2023 Net Revenue Increased 175% to $5.8 million.

Number of Vehicles Sold Increased by 326% to 298 Vehicles.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited stock is now -50.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CENN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2599 and lowest of $0.2065 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.92, which means current price is +44.33% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, CENN reached a trading volume of 4853186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has CENN stock performed recently?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.79. With this latest performance, CENN shares gained by 3.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.97 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2152, while it was recorded at 0.1950 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3566 for the last 200 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -583.90 and a Gross Margin at -5.75. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1231.16.

Return on Total Capital for CENN is now -20.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.35. Additionally, CENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] managed to generate an average of -$394,582 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.15 and a Current Ratio set at 4.21.

Insider trade positions for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]

Insider trade positions for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]