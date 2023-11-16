Catalent Inc. [CTLT] fell -12.11% so far this year. What now?

Catalent Inc. [NYSE: CTLT] closed the trading session at $39.56 on 11/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.00, while the highest price level was $40.58. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 6:59 AM that Catalent, Inc. Reports Preliminary First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results and Reaffirms Full-Year Fiscal 2024 Guidance.

Q1’24 net revenue of $982 million decreased 4% as reported, or 6% in constant currency(1), compared to Q1’23. Organic, constant-currency net revenue decreased by 8%, compared to Q1’23.

Q1’24 net revenue, excluding COVID revenue of ~$185 million in Q1’23 and ~$100 million in Q1’24, increased 5% compared to Q1’23.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.11 percent and weekly performance of 16.05 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, CTLT reached to a volume of 5799644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Catalent Inc. [CTLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTLT shares is $50.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Catalent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalent Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

CTLT stock trade performance evaluation

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.05. With this latest performance, CTLT shares dropped by -13.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.43 for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.61, while it was recorded at 35.08 for the last single week of trading, and 49.17 for the last 200 days.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalent Inc. [CTLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.36 and a Gross Margin at +24.79. Catalent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.43.

Return on Total Capital for CTLT is now 2.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catalent Inc. [CTLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.62. Additionally, CTLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.48.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Catalent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Catalent Inc. [CTLT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Catalent Inc. go to 20.11%.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CTLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CTLT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CTLT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.