BofA Securities lifts Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Xcel Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] slipped around -0.21 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $60.09 at the close of the session, down -0.35%. The company report on October 27, 2023 at 6:05 AM that Xcel Energy Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Report.

Third quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.19 in 2023 compared with $1.18 in 2022.

Third quarter diluted ongoing earnings per share were $1.23 in 2023 compared with $1.18 in 2022.

Xcel Energy, Inc. stock is now -14.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XEL Stock saw the intraday high of $60.76 and lowest of $59.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 72.99, which means current price is +11.84% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, XEL reached a trading volume of 3436437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $63.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Xcel Energy, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy, Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

How has XEL stock performed recently?

Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.71. With this latest performance, XEL shares gained by 0.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.99 for Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.54, while it was recorded at 59.31 for the last single week of trading, and 63.26 for the last 200 days.

Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.90 and a Gross Margin at +20.40. Xcel Energy, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.36.

Return on Total Capital for XEL is now 5.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.49. Additionally, XEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL] managed to generate an average of $144,884 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Xcel Energy, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Earnings analysis for Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy, Inc. go to 6.80%.

Insider trade positions for Xcel Energy, Inc. [XEL]

The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in XEL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in XEL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.