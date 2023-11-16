BMO Capital Markets lifts Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] jumped around 0.62 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $24.56 at the close of the session, up 2.59%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Templeton) (NYSE: BEN) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1.33 trillion at October 31, 2023, compared to $1.37 trillion at September 30, 2023. This month’s decrease in AUM reflected the impact of negative markets and long-term net outflows.

Franklin Resources, Inc. stock is now -6.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BEN Stock saw the intraday high of $24.68 and lowest of $23.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.37, which means current price is +12.25% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, BEN reached a trading volume of 7066278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $23.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Franklin Resources, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources, Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.42.

How has BEN stock performed recently?

Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.11. With this latest performance, BEN shares gained by 5.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.33 for Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.00, while it was recorded at 23.38 for the last single week of trading, and 26.47 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.04 and a Gross Margin at +79.45. Franklin Resources, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.25.

Earnings analysis for Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources, Inc. go to -6.50%.

Insider trade positions for Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]

The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.