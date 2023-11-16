Barclays slashes price target on Flex Ltd [FLEX] – find out why.

Flex Ltd [NASDAQ: FLEX] gained 0.04% on the last trading session, reaching $26.81 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Flex Honored by Cisco with 2023 EMS Partner of the Year Award.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced it received Cisco’s 2023 Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Partner of the Year award. Cisco presented the distinguished award at its annual Supplier Appreciation Event (SAE), which celebrates the accomplishments and contributions of its supply chain partners. Flex was recognized for demonstrating exceptional business performance, responsiveness, and collaboration on key supply chain initiatives.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

“Being honored with Cisco’s prestigious EMS Partner of the Year award recognizes our close collaboration and longstanding partnership of over 25 years to manufacture and deliver technology innovations at scale around the world,” said Rob Campbell, President, Communications, Enterprise, Cloud Business at Flex. “As the demand for advanced digital communications solutions continues to grow exponentially for key markets such as enterprise, service provider and cloud, we enable greater agility and resiliency through our advanced manufacturing services, extensive supply chain capabilities, and global fulfillment services. We look forward to our continued partnership with Cisco to further the advancement of their vision to create a truly connected future.”.

Flex Ltd represents 450.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.62 billion with the latest information. FLEX stock price has been found in the range of $26.76 to $27.335.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, FLEX reached a trading volume of 3869642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Flex Ltd [FLEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLEX shares is $33.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLEX stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Flex Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

Trading performance analysis for FLEX stock

Flex Ltd [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.79. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.25 for Flex Ltd [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.87, while it was recorded at 26.27 for the last single week of trading, and 24.85 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd [FLEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.25 and a Gross Margin at +7.53. Flex Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Total Capital for FLEX is now 13.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flex Ltd [FLEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.59. Additionally, FLEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flex Ltd [FLEX] managed to generate an average of $4,608 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.Flex Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.53.

Flex Ltd [FLEX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd go to 15.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Flex Ltd [FLEX]

The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FLEX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FLEX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.