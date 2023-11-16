Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU] is -1.35% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Baidu Inc ADR [NASDAQ: BIDU] gained 3.01% on the last trading session, reaching $112.84 price per share at the time. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Baidu to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on Nov 21, 2023.

Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU; HKEX: 9888) (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter 2023 ended September 30, 2023, before the U.S. market opens on November 21, 2023. Baidu’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM on November 21, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 PM on November 21, 2023, Beijing Time).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of “Baidu Inc. Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call”. Please follow the steps to enter your registration details, then click “Register”. Upon registering, you will then be provided with the dial-in number, the passcode, and your unique access PIN. This information will also be emailed to you as a calendar invite.

Baidu Inc ADR represents 276.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.19 billion with the latest information. BIDU stock price has been found in the range of $111.46 to $114.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, BIDU reached a trading volume of 3442979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $172.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Baidu Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc ADR is set at 3.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 100.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for BIDU in the course of the last twelve months was 11.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.83.

Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.05. With this latest performance, BIDU shares dropped by -5.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.25 for Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.05, while it was recorded at 108.14 for the last single week of trading, and 134.48 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.87 and a Gross Margin at +48.30. Baidu Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.63.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 4.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.88. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $196,197 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Baidu Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.83 and a Current Ratio set at 2.83.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc ADR go to 12.81%.

The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BIDU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.