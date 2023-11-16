3M Co. [MMM] moved up 1.95: Why It’s Important

3M Co. [NYSE: MMM] price surged by 1.95 percent to reach at $1.85. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 10:10 AM that Command Brand appoints Kristin Chenoweth as Holiday Partner in Cheer.

Consumers can enter for a chance to win $25,000 and the ultimate Command Brand Holiday Prize Package.

Command™ Brand has partnered with actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth to kick off a nationwide call for nominations to celebrate the merrymakers in their lives. Just in time for the holiday season, consumers can share a bit of magic by nominating the person in their life who goes the extra mile to deliver and spread cheer to others. One lucky winner will receive $25,000, a $1,000 gift card for holiday decor and a Command Brand Holiday Product Package – fit with everything needed to hang holiday decorations on walls, doors, windows, mantles, and more.

A sum of 3772533 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.58M shares. 3M Co. shares reached a high of $97.2036 and dropped to a low of $95.44 until finishing in the latest session at $96.82.

The one-year MMM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.04. The average equity rating for MMM stock is currently 3.16, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 3M Co. [MMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMM shares is $107.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMM stock is a recommendation set at 3.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for 3M Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3M Co. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.72.

MMM Stock Performance Analysis:

3M Co. [MMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.87. With this latest performance, MMM shares gained by 6.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.67 for 3M Co. [MMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.51, while it was recorded at 93.80 for the last single week of trading, and 101.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 3M Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3M Co. [MMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.90 and a Gross Margin at +43.72. 3M Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.88.

Return on Total Capital for MMM is now 12.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3M Co. [MMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.56. Additionally, MMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3M Co. [MMM] managed to generate an average of $62,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.3M Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.72 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

MMM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3M Co. go to 1.77%.

3M Co. [MMM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MMM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MMM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.