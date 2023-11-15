Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] Revenue clocked in at $8.10 billion, down -54.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [NYSE: ZIM] price surged by 9.40 percent to reach at $0.67. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM that ZIM to Release Third Quarter 2023 Results on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast (along with a slide presentation) to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 AM ET.

A sum of 4963710 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.43M shares. Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd shares reached a high of $7.875 and dropped to a low of $7.26 until finishing in the latest session at $7.80.

The one-year ZIM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.41. The average equity rating for ZIM stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $11.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

ZIM Stock Performance Analysis:

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.31. With this latest performance, ZIM shares dropped by -19.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.11 for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.53, while it was recorded at 7.44 for the last single week of trading, and 15.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.41 and a Gross Margin at +50.96. Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.77.

Return on Total Capital for ZIM is now 66.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 59.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 88.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 43.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.82. Additionally, ZIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] managed to generate an average of $707,412 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ZIM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ZIM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.