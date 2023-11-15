why Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.82

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [NYSE: YMM] jumped around 0.12 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.08 at the close of the session, up 1.72%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 3:00 AM that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 A.M. U.S. ET on November 20, 2023.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 unaudited financial results on Monday, November 20, 2023, before the open of the U.S. markets.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR stock is now -11.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YMM Stock saw the intraday high of $7.18 and lowest of $6.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.18, which means current price is +30.87% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, YMM reached a trading volume of 4955184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $10.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61.

How has YMM stock performed recently?

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, YMM shares gained by 3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.54 for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.95, while it was recorded at 6.97 for the last single week of trading, and 6.87 for the last 200 days.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.11 and a Gross Margin at +47.81. Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.04.

Return on Total Capital for YMM is now -0.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.24. Additionally, YMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] managed to generate an average of $8,890 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 10.40.

Earnings analysis for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR go to 33.00%.

Insider trade positions for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM]

The top three institutional holders of YMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in YMM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in YMM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.