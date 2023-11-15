why Canadian Solar Inc [CSIQ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $40.15

Canadian Solar Inc [NASDAQ: CSIQ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.91% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.55%. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Canadian Solar Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Canadian Solar Inc. (“Canadian Solar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, CSIQ stock dropped by -40.35%. The one-year Canadian Solar Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.25. The average equity rating for CSIQ stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.39 billion, with 64.51 million shares outstanding and 50.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, CSIQ stock reached a trading volume of 7077758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canadian Solar Inc [CSIQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSIQ shares is $40.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSIQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Canadian Solar Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Solar Inc is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSIQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 46.19.

CSIQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Canadian Solar Inc [CSIQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, CSIQ shares dropped by -4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSIQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.38 for Canadian Solar Inc [CSIQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.19, while it was recorded at 21.10 for the last single week of trading, and 33.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canadian Solar Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Solar Inc [CSIQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.91 and a Gross Margin at +16.91. Canadian Solar Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.21.

Return on Total Capital for CSIQ is now 4.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian Solar Inc [CSIQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 206.64. Additionally, CSIQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canadian Solar Inc [CSIQ] managed to generate an average of $13,025 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Canadian Solar Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

CSIQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSIQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Solar Inc go to 25.00%.

Canadian Solar Inc [CSIQ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CSIQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CSIQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CSIQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.