why B2gold Corp [BTG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.09

B2gold Corp [AMEX: BTG] loss -1.66% on the last trading session, reaching $2.96 price per share at the time. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 6:45 PM that B2Gold Reports Q3 2023 Results; 2023 Total Gold Production Guidance Reiterated; Full-Year Cash Operating Costs Forecast to be Below Guidance Range and Full-Year All-In Sustaining Costs Forecast to be at the Low End of Guidance Range.

B2gold Corp represents 1.30 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.84 billion with the latest information. BTG stock price has been found in the range of $2.95 to $3.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.10M shares, BTG reached a trading volume of 7087110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about B2gold Corp [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $5.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for B2gold Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2gold Corp is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTG in the course of the last twelve months was 737.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.12.

Trading performance analysis for BTG stock

B2gold Corp [BTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.11. With this latest performance, BTG shares dropped by -7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.68 for B2gold Corp [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.11, while it was recorded at 3.07 for the last single week of trading, and 3.52 for the last 200 days.

B2gold Corp [BTG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2gold Corp [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.14 and a Gross Margin at +34.88. B2gold Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.60.

Return on Total Capital for BTG is now 16.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B2gold Corp [BTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.90. Additionally, BTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, B2gold Corp [BTG] managed to generate an average of $65,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.B2gold Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 2.18.

B2gold Corp [BTG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2gold Corp go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at B2gold Corp [BTG]

The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BTG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BTG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.