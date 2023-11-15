Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Target Corp [TGT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Target Corp [NYSE: TGT] gained 3.25% or 3.49 points to close at $110.79 with a heavy trading volume of 7480554 shares.

It opened the trading session at $108.25, the shares rose to $112.31 and dropped to $108.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TGT points out that the company has recorded -29.39% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, TGT reached to a volume of 7480554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Target Corp [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $144.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Target Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corp is set at 2.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 31.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for TGT stock

Target Corp [TGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, TGT shares dropped by -0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.32 for Target Corp [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.42, while it was recorded at 108.61 for the last single week of trading, and 139.15 for the last 200 days.

Target Corp [TGT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Target Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.83.

Target Corp [TGT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corp go to 17.16%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Target Corp [TGT]

The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TGT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TGT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.