Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Centerpoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Centerpoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] closed the trading session at $27.67 on 11/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.26, while the highest price level was $27.68. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 6:29 AM that CenterPoint Energy Reports Strong Q3 Results, Raises Full Year 2023 Guidance and Capital Plan, and Initiates 2024 Guidance.

Reported GAAP earnings and non-GAAP earnings of $0.40 per diluted share for Q3 2023.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Increased non-GAAP EPS guidance range for 2023 from $1.48-$1.50 to $1.49-$1.51 which now represents a 9% growth target at the midpoint over 2022 actual results; expected to be the third consecutive year of 9% growth1.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.74 percent and weekly performance of 1.77 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.61M shares, CNP reached to a volume of 4652904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Centerpoint Energy Inc. [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $30.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Centerpoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centerpoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

CNP stock trade performance evaluation

Centerpoint Energy Inc. [CNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.77. With this latest performance, CNP shares dropped by -0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.43 for Centerpoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.52, while it was recorded at 27.03 for the last single week of trading, and 28.79 for the last 200 days.

Centerpoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centerpoint Energy Inc. [CNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.80 and a Gross Margin at +22.63. Centerpoint Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.34.

Return on Total Capital for CNP is now 5.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centerpoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.80. Additionally, CNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centerpoint Energy Inc. [CNP] managed to generate an average of $84,866 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Centerpoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Centerpoint Energy Inc. [CNP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centerpoint Energy Inc. go to -1.07%.

Centerpoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CNP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CNP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.