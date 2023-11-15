Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: AMLX] loss -3.25% or -0.42 points to close at $12.52 with a heavy trading volume of 4416717 shares. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Third quarter 2023 product revenue of $102.7 million; bringing total product revenue to $272.3 million in the first three full quarters of U.S. launch.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Strong financial position supported by $20.9 million of net income during the third quarter of 2023 and cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $355.0 million at September 30, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $13.38, the shares rose to $13.42 and dropped to $12.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMLX points out that the company has recorded -53.94% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, AMLX reached to a volume of 4416717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMLX shares is $39.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.26.

Trading performance analysis for AMLX stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.15. With this latest performance, AMLX shares dropped by -29.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.42 for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.68, while it was recorded at 13.64 for the last single week of trading, and 24.93 for the last 200 days.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -905.72 and a Gross Margin at +84.35. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -892.38.

Return on Total Capital for AMLX is now -92.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.84. Additionally, AMLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX] managed to generate an average of -$757,156 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.81 and a Current Ratio set at 9.52.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX]

The top three institutional holders of AMLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.