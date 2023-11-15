Wall Street Analyst Upgrade American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. What else is Wall St. saying

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] price surged by 3.21 percent to reach at $0.58. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM that AEO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 21st.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) will report its third quarter 2023 results by press release on Tuesday, November 21st, 2023.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The company will also host a summary of AEO Inc.’s third quarter results with a live conference call that will be webcast on Tuesday, November 21st, 2023 at 11:00am, Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling:.

A sum of 4979099 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.71M shares. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares reached a high of $18.95 and dropped to a low of $18.53 until finishing in the latest session at $18.64.

The one-year AEO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.9. The average equity rating for AEO stock is currently 2.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $17.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

AEO Stock Performance Analysis:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, AEO shares gained by 5.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.12 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.83, while it was recorded at 18.47 for the last single week of trading, and 14.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.48 and a Gross Margin at +30.92. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.51.

Return on Total Capital for AEO is now 8.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.51. Additionally, AEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] managed to generate an average of $3,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

AEO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 17.50%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AEO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AEO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.