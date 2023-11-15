UBS lifts Alight Inc. [ALIT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alight Inc. [NYSE: ALIT] gained 6.29% on the last trading session, reaching $7.43 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Alight to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Alight (NYSE: ALIT or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, today announced that members of its management team will attend the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference and the D.A. Davidson Technology Summit, both on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Stephan Scholl and Operating Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Heaton will attend the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference and the Company’s presentation will be hosted at 10:30 a.m. ET and available via live webcast here.

ALIT stock price has been found in the range of $7.18 to $7.475.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, ALIT reached a trading volume of 5826360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alight Inc. [ALIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALIT shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALIT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Alight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alight Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALIT in the course of the last twelve months was 21.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for ALIT stock

Alight Inc. [ALIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.35. With this latest performance, ALIT shares gained by 6.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.87 for Alight Inc. [ALIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.06, while it was recorded at 7.05 for the last single week of trading, and 8.49 for the last 200 days.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alight Inc. [ALIT] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.45 and a Gross Margin at +20.98. Alight Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.98.

Return on Total Capital for ALIT is now -0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alight Inc. [ALIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.60. Additionally, ALIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.45.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Alight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alight Inc. go to 10.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Alight Inc. [ALIT]

The top three institutional holders of ALIT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ALIT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ALIT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.