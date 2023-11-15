Trivago NV ADR [TRVG] gain 0.18% so far this year. What now?

Trivago NV ADR [NASDAQ: TRVG] price surged by 26.40 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 7:06 AM that trivago Announces Ex-Dividend Date for Extraordinary Dividend and Updates Effective Date for the Ratio Change under its American Depositary Share Program.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, November 1, 2023 – trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced today that, in connection with the Company’s recently announced one-time extraordinary cash dividend of EUR 0.529228 per share (the “Extraordinary Dividend”), Nasdaq has determined that the ex-dividend date for the Extraordinary Dividend will be November 14, 2023 (the “Ex-Dividend Date”). The payment of the distribution on the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) remains anticipated to be made on November 13, 2023, as previously announced by the Company.

Since the payment of the Extraordinary Dividend represents more than 25% of the price of the Company’s ADSs, Nasdaq has determined that the Company’s ADSs will trade with “due bills” representing an assignment of the right to receive the Extraordinary Dividend from the record date of November 3, 2023 through the closing of The Nasdaq Stock Market on the payment date of November 13, 2023 (this period of time representing the “Dividend Right Period”). Thus, the Company’s ADSs will trade with this “due bill” and the assignment of the right to receive the Extraordinary Dividend during the Dividend Right Period until the Ex-Dividend Date of November 14, 2023, the first business day after the payment date.

A sum of 5840765 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 800.85K shares. Trivago NV ADR shares reached a high of $0.6596 and dropped to a low of $0.5611 until finishing in the latest session at $0.64.

The one-year TRVG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.61. The average equity rating for TRVG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Trivago NV ADR [TRVG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRVG shares is $1.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRVG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Trivago NV ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trivago NV ADR is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRVG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRVG in the course of the last twelve months was 1.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.64.

TRVG Stock Performance Analysis:

Trivago NV ADR [TRVG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.81. With this latest performance, TRVG shares gained by 25.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRVG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.49 for Trivago NV ADR [TRVG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0515, while it was recorded at 0.9576 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2996 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trivago NV ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trivago NV ADR [TRVG] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.07 and a Gross Margin at +96.48. Trivago NV ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.78.

Return on Total Capital for TRVG is now 12.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trivago NV ADR [TRVG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.06. Additionally, TRVG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trivago NV ADR [TRVG] managed to generate an average of -$188,579 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Trivago NV ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.64 and a Current Ratio set at 1.64.

TRVG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRVG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trivago NV ADR go to 37.71%.

Trivago NV ADR [TRVG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TRVG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TRVG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TRVG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.