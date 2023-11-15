Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc [THRX] is -35.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: THRX] traded at a high on 11/14/23, posting a 50.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.21. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Announces Process to Explore Strategic Alternatives.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) (Theseus or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies, today announced that it is conducting a process exploring strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

In conjunction with the strategic process, Theseus implemented a workforce reduction of approximately 72%. This includes Theseus’ President of Research and Development, William C. Shakespeare, Ph.D., who will continue to support the Company in a consulting capacity until June 30, 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23721376 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 8.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.53%.

The market cap for THRX stock reached $139.96 million, with 38.73 million shares outstanding and 12.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 120.69K shares, THRX reached a trading volume of 23721376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc [THRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for THRX shares is $6.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on THRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.78.

How has THRX stock performed recently?

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc [THRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.17. With this latest performance, THRX shares gained by 32.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.28 for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc [THRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.55, while it was recorded at 2.37 for the last single week of trading, and 6.77 for the last 200 days.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc [THRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for THRX is now -23.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc [THRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.92. Additionally, THRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc [THRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,331,789 per employee.Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.83 and a Current Ratio set at 27.83.

Insider trade positions for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc [THRX]

The top three institutional holders of THRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in THRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in THRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.