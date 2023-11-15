TeraWulf Inc [WULF] moved up 2.98: Why It’s Important

TeraWulf Inc [NASDAQ: WULF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.98% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.72%. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM that TeraWulf Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue of $19.0 million in Q3 2023, an increase of 22.6% over Q2 2023, on a total installed hashrate of 5.5 EH/s. .

Self-mined 994 Bitcoin in Q3 2023, a 9.5% increase over Q2 2023.

Over the last 12 months, WULF stock rose by 10.99%. The one-year TeraWulf Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.33. The average equity rating for WULF stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $233.94 million, with 145.49 million shares outstanding and 131.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.39M shares, WULF stock reached a trading volume of 6115332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TeraWulf Inc [WULF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WULF shares is $3.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WULF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for TeraWulf Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TeraWulf Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for WULF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

WULF Stock Performance Analysis:

TeraWulf Inc [WULF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.72. With this latest performance, WULF shares dropped by -0.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WULF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.94 for TeraWulf Inc [WULF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2852, while it was recorded at 0.9906 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5440 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TeraWulf Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TeraWulf Inc [WULF] shares currently have an operating margin of -279.74 and a Gross Margin at -18.07. TeraWulf Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -571.64.

Return on Total Capital for WULF is now -18.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TeraWulf Inc [WULF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.81. Additionally, WULF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TeraWulf Inc [WULF] managed to generate an average of -$10,741,750 per employee.TeraWulf Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

TeraWulf Inc [WULF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WULF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock