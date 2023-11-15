Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] Revenue clocked in at $10.41 billion, down -2.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Teck Resources Ltd [NYSE: TECK] price surged by 0.49 percent to reach at $0.18.

A sum of 12901468 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.19M shares. Teck Resources Ltd shares reached a high of $39.11 and dropped to a low of $36.515 until finishing in the latest session at $36.63.

The one-year TECK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.18. The average equity rating for TECK stock is currently 1.19, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $48.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 1.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Teck Resources Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Ltd is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91.

TECK Stock Performance Analysis:

Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.59. With this latest performance, TECK shares dropped by -8.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.18 for Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.36, while it was recorded at 35.48 for the last single week of trading, and 40.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teck Resources Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.81 and a Gross Margin at +48.18. Teck Resources Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.61.

Return on Total Capital for TECK is now 21.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.32. Additionally, TECK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] managed to generate an average of $337,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Teck Resources Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TECK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Ltd go to -8.49%.

Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TECK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TECK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.