Tapestry Inc [TPR] Stock trading around $30.51 per share: What’s Next?

Tapestry Inc [NYSE: TPR] surged by $2.0 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $30.61 during the day while it closed the day at $30.51. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Tapestry, Inc. Delivers Record First Quarter Revenue and EPS.

Delivered Revenue of Over $1.5 Billion, Representing Growth Compared to the Prior Year.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Drove a Gross Margin Increase of 250 Basis Points Versus Last Year.

Tapestry Inc stock has also gained 11.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TPR stock has declined by -11.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.20% and lost -19.88% year-on date.

The market cap for TPR stock reached $6.99 billion, with 229.19 million shares outstanding and 228.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 7561110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tapestry Inc [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $42.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.23.

TPR stock trade performance evaluation

Tapestry Inc [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.07. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 7.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.48 for Tapestry Inc [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.77, while it was recorded at 28.58 for the last single week of trading, and 38.18 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc [TPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.70 and a Gross Margin at +70.88. Tapestry Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.05.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 21.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.63. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc [TPR] managed to generate an average of $50,595 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Tapestry Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.23 and a Current Ratio set at 2.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tapestry Inc [TPR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc go to 11.00%.

Tapestry Inc [TPR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.