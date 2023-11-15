T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] Revenue clocked in at $78.35 billion, up 5.01% YTD: What’s Next?

T-Mobile US Inc [NASDAQ: TMUS] closed the trading session at $147.01 on 11/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $146.45, while the highest price level was $148.50. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 12:45 PM that T-Mobile Shows Virginia Love With $50,000 Donation to Nonprofit Organizations.

As part of the Un-carrier’s Difference Maker Award, T-Mobile employees in Virginia chose charities across the state to support, reaffirming the company’s commitment to making a real difference in local communities.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) today announced a donation totaling $50,000 to five Virginia nonprofit organizations that are making a difference in their communities. The organizations – Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Children’s Hospital Foundation of Richmond at VCU, H.E.R. – Help and Emergency Response, The Fatherhood Foundation of Virginia, and the United Service Organization (USO) – each received a $10,000 donation. In a show of hands-on support, local T-Mobile employees participated in check presentations and a day of service at each of the organizations. T-Mobile employees in Virginia had the opportunity to select the organizations as part of the company’s Difference Maker Award – a quarterly recognition program launched earlier this year to recognize top-ranked business performance areas across the company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.01 percent and weekly performance of -0.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, TMUS reached to a volume of 5262751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $177.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 26.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

TMUS stock trade performance evaluation

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.08. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 2.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.11 for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.54, while it was recorded at 147.07 for the last single week of trading, and 140.92 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.70 and a Gross Margin at +42.61. T-Mobile US Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.25.

Return on Total Capital for TMUS is now 7.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.49. Additionally, TMUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 146.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] managed to generate an average of $36,479 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.T-Mobile US Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc go to 67.33%.

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TMUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.