SuperCom Ltd [SPCB] is -76.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SuperCom Ltd [NASDAQ: SPCB] closed the trading session at $0.42 on 11/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.4055, while the highest price level was $0.6298. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 9:05 AM that SuperCom Reports 550% YoY EBITDA Growth and 5-Year-Record Net Profit for the Third Quarter 2023.

Q3 2023: Revenue $6.8 million; Gross Margin 59.4%; EBITDA $2.7 million; Non-GAAP EPS $0.24 .

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today reported financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -76.40 percent and weekly performance of 7.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -63.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, SPCB reached to a volume of 33293800 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SuperCom Ltd [SPCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCB shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for SuperCom Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SuperCom Ltd is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25.

SPCB stock trade performance evaluation

SuperCom Ltd [SPCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.17. With this latest performance, SPCB shares dropped by -7.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.73 for SuperCom Ltd [SPCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4414, while it was recorded at 0.3732 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0420 for the last 200 days.

SuperCom Ltd [SPCB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SuperCom Ltd [SPCB] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.24 and a Gross Margin at +36.19. SuperCom Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.25.

Return on Total Capital for SPCB is now -16.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -198.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SuperCom Ltd [SPCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,085.56. Additionally, SPCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,044.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SuperCom Ltd [SPCB] managed to generate an average of -$61,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.SuperCom Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.26 and a Current Ratio set at 7.14.

SuperCom Ltd [SPCB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SPCB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SPCB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SPCB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.