Sunpower Corp [SPWR] Is Currently 15.22 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sunpower Corp [NASDAQ: SPWR] gained 15.22% on the last trading session, reaching $4.39 price per share at the time. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 9:25 AM that SunPower Brings Solar Energy to Hundreds of Low-Income Renters.

Poppy Grove affordable housing community in Northern California to include rooftop solar as an amenity, helping 387 families save on their monthly electricity bill.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading residential solar technology and energy services provider, plans to install over 1 megawatt of solar at Poppy Grove in Elk Grove, CA, making it one of the largest affordable housing communities in the nation to run on renewable energy. The 2,649-panel system is designed to offset up to 80% of the residents’ consumption helping them save up to $1,000 annually on their utility bills.

Sunpower Corp represents 174.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $769.08 million with the latest information. SPWR stock price has been found in the range of $4.0012 to $4.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, SPWR reached a trading volume of 7252656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunpower Corp [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $5.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Sunpower Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunpower Corp is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

Trading performance analysis for SPWR stock

Sunpower Corp [SPWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.81. With this latest performance, SPWR shares dropped by -24.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.21 for Sunpower Corp [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.50, while it was recorded at 3.98 for the last single week of trading, and 10.22 for the last 200 days.

Sunpower Corp [SPWR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunpower Corp [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.01 and a Gross Margin at +20.90. Sunpower Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.88.

Return on Total Capital for SPWR is now -0.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunpower Corp [SPWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.27. Additionally, SPWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunpower Corp [SPWR] managed to generate an average of $21,732 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Sunpower Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sunpower Corp [SPWR]

The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of