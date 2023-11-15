SentinelOne Inc [S] is 17.41% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SentinelOne Inc [NYSE: S] closed the trading session at $17.13 on 11/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.64, while the highest price level was $17.22. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 9:15 AM that SentinelOne® Enhances Cloud Security with Snyk.

Company integrates Singularity™ Cloud Workload Security with the Snyk Developer Security Platform, helping customers secure cloud-native applications from build time to runtime.

Prioritizing which vulnerabilities to fix is a challenge for software developers, and the complexities of modern apps and the software supply chain has only made things more difficult. SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a global leader in AI security, is partnering with Snyk, the leader in developer security, to ease the burden. The company today announced the integration of Singularity Cloud Workload Security, its real-time Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), with the Snyk Developer Security Platform.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.41 percent and weekly performance of 7.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.35M shares, S reached to a volume of 6474044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SentinelOne Inc [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $19.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

S stock trade performance evaluation

SentinelOne Inc [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.47. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -1.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.60 for SentinelOne Inc [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.36, while it was recorded at 15.96 for the last single week of trading, and 16.14 for the last 200 days.

SentinelOne Inc [S]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -95.36 and a Gross Margin at +65.85. SentinelOne Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.70.

Return on Total Capital for S is now -23.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SentinelOne Inc [S] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.63. Additionally, S Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SentinelOne Inc [S] managed to generate an average of -$180,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.SentinelOne Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.91.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SentinelOne Inc [S] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc go to 40.20%.

SentinelOne Inc [S]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in S stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in S stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.