Salesforce Inc [CRM] Revenue clocked in at $33.07 billion, up 66.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Salesforce Inc [NYSE: CRM] jumped around 5.9 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $221.18 at the close of the session, up 2.74%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Salesforce Announces Timing of its Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results Conference Call.

Results to be released on November 30, 2023, after market close.

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that its third quarter fiscal year 2024 results will be released on Thursday, November 30, 2023, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

Salesforce Inc stock is now 66.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRM Stock saw the intraday high of $221.25 and lowest of $217.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 238.22, which means current price is +66.26% above from all time high which was touched on 07/19/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, CRM reached a trading volume of 4730249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $256.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Salesforce Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salesforce Inc is set at 4.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 28.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.93.

Salesforce Inc [CRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.41. With this latest performance, CRM shares gained by 6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.12 for Salesforce Inc [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.64, while it was recorded at 214.31 for the last single week of trading, and 202.43 for the last 200 days.

Salesforce Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Salesforce Inc go to 26.35%.

The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.