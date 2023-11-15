Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] moved down -0.23: Why It’s Important

Rocket Lab USA Inc [NASDAQ: RKLB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.23% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.00%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 5:08 PM that Rocket Lab to Present at Upcoming Conferences.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, will take part in the following conferences in November and December 2023.

Deutsche Bank Space SummitNew York, NY: November 15th, 2023Attended by Adam Spice, Chief Financial Officer.

Over the last 12 months, RKLB stock dropped by -23.27%. The one-year Rocket Lab USA Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.93. The average equity rating for RKLB stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.10 billion, with 475.36 million shares outstanding and 280.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, RKLB stock reached a trading volume of 24843395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $8.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

RKLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.00. With this latest performance, RKLB shares dropped by -3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.79 for Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.60, while it was recorded at 4.33 for the last single week of trading, and 4.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rocket Lab USA Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.19 and a Gross Margin at +3.61. Rocket Lab USA Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.43.

Return on Total Capital for RKLB is now -17.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.25. Additionally, RKLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] managed to generate an average of -$97,103 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Rocket Lab USA Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.67.

Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RKLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RKLB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RKLB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.