PaxMedica Inc [PXMD] is -93.71% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PaxMedica Inc [NASDAQ: PXMD] jumped around 0.46 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.17 at the close of the session, up 26.90%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM that PaxMedica’s Chief Medical Officer Discusses FDA Meeting Highlights on The Bell2Bell Podcast.

In this engaging episode, David Hough shared key updates following PaxMedica’s recent meeting with the FDA, highlighting pivotal achievements such as:.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

PaxMedica Inc stock is now -93.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PXMD Stock saw the intraday high of $4.45 and lowest of $1.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.19, which means current price is +31.16% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 741.83K shares, PXMD reached a trading volume of 16056432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PaxMedica Inc [PXMD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for PaxMedica Inc is set at 1.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04.

How has PXMD stock performed recently?

PaxMedica Inc [PXMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -51.78. With this latest performance, PXMD shares dropped by -51.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.70 for PaxMedica Inc [PXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.2100, while it was recorded at 2.3300 for the last single week of trading, and 19.5000 for the last 200 days.

PaxMedica Inc [PXMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PaxMedica Inc [PXMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 307.44. Additionally, PXMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PaxMedica Inc [PXMD] managed to generate an average of -$2,960,353 per employee.PaxMedica Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.12 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

Insider trade positions for PaxMedica Inc [PXMD]

The top three institutional holders of PXMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PXMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PXMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.