MGM Resorts International [MGM] stock Initiated by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $49

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.11% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.20%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 5:36 PM that MGM China Reports 2023 Third-Quarter Results.

MGM China Holdings Limited (“MGM China” or the “Company”; SEHK Stock Code: 2282) today announced the selected unaudited financial data of the Company and its subsidiaries (the “Group”) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, MGM stock rose by 9.91%. The one-year MGM Resorts International stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.16. The average equity rating for MGM stock is currently 1.58, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.75 billion, with 379.09 million shares outstanding and 276.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.98M shares, MGM stock reached a trading volume of 5948014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $54.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 1.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.73.

MGM Stock Performance Analysis:

MGM Resorts International [MGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.20. With this latest performance, MGM shares gained by 8.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.19 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.74, while it was recorded at 38.76 for the last single week of trading, and 42.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MGM Resorts International Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.07 and a Gross Margin at +22.80. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.98.

Return on Total Capital for MGM is now -4.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 705.43. Additionally, MGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 676.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] managed to generate an average of $31,331 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.73 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

MGM Resorts International [MGM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MGM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MGM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.